Heavy police presence in Sparks shopping center

Police respond to an incident at the Iron Horse shopping center in Sparks, Nev. on May 30, 2023.
Police respond to an incident at the Iron Horse shopping center in Sparks, Nev. on May 30, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A heavy police presence was reported in the Iron Horse Shopping Center at Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard Tuesday night. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m.

No information has been released about the incident.

Reno Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were also part of the response.

People are asked to avoid the area while the scene is active.

This is a developing situation. Check back with this story for more information as it becomes available.

