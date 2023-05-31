Get ready for 2nd annual Take a Swing at Childhood Cancer fundraiser at Grater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is gearing up for its 2nd annual Take a Swing at Childhood Cancer fundraiser. All proceeds provide help, hope and courage to Northern Nevada families with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Executive director, Holly Aycock, and events manager, Jessica Lee, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 13 in support of NNCCF.

Enjoy appetizers and cocktails while learning more about NNCCF. Guests will hear encouraging words from current players and broadcasters, as well as get the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind baseball memorabilia and participate in fun activities. The evening ends with a bang as a special firework show serves as the vibrant and exciting finale to the night.

The events goes from 5:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. Click here to purchase your tickets.

You can also support NNCCF by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

