Emergency declaration could make a difference for flood threatened communites

YERINGTON Nev. (KOLO) -There’s little sense of worry in downtown Yerington even as the Walker River is running high as it passes by a short distance to the west. People here have been expecting a high flow for months and like other northern Nevada communties they’ve been preparing.

Only those who were living here in 1997 have any memory of the river encroaching on the town, but they have seen high water in the Walker since then and the wise and cautious have long since visited a sandbag station.

They’ve had plenty of time to get ready and there have been few problems. Damage so far has been limited to Miller Lane north of town where it crosses over the river the Walker has flooded the roadway itself. What damage is being done here isn’t clear, but it’s closed the road and at the least that’s keeping some farmers away from their fields, a setback which will show up on their bottom line at season’s end.

The other problem area is Mason. Residents here live along the river and it’s been creeping into their yards. A few homes,we’re told have suffered some damage, but those we talked with are taking it in stride.

That’s the situation today, but no one knows what’s ahead. a hot spell could speed up the snow melt and bring even higher flows to the Walker. The emergency declaration will make it easier to summon additional help if needed. “It also starts the process where we can seek public assistance programs through FEMA for damages that we’ve already incurred,” notes the county’s Emergency Communications Director Taylor Allison.

With that backup Mason Valley is set to wait out the weeks ahead with one eye on the river and one on the forecast, prepared and now with a little more confidence.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.