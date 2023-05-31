Driver crashes into Washoe Sheriff’s Office fence

Crash into WCSO fence
Crash into WCSO fence(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By David Kohut
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing a charge for driving under the influence after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says he crashed into their fence. The sheriff’s office saying, “Most times it’s our Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies that find drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence. But every once in a while, those drivers come right to us.”

Officials shared pictures of the scene, saying the driver failed to stay in his lane while driving along Parr Boulevard. The car then ran through the fence and into the yard near the motor pool.

The man had reportedly tried to run away, but was found and arrested after a quick search.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, no one was hurt in the incident.

WCSO fence crash
WCSO fence crash(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

