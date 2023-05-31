Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.
David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

