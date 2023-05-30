Two Left Feet Dance Camp offering beginner workshops in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can bring the whole family out to the Ballroom of Reno Saturday, June 3 for the Two Left Feet Dance Camp in support of The Longest Day, the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Friendly.

William Palmer III, the lead committee chairman for The Longest Day in Northern Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to this event.

There are six workshops being offered between 2-5 p.m. You can learn the basics of country, swing, Latin and ballroom dancing. Come for all three hours or just the one. The event is open to all ages and experiences. Admission is by donation and the proceeds will benefit local Alzheimer’s non-profits.

