Tier 2 sex offender extradited to Reno after arrest in California

Deadrin Carter
Deadrin Carter(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Tier 2 sex offender has been extradited to Reno after his arrest in California.

Deadrin Carter was convicted of statutory sexual seduction and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in September of 2019 in Washoe County.

Carter was arrested in Washoe County on Aug. 15 and Nov. 29, 2022 for failure to register as a sex offender. He failed to appear in court for the two sex offender failing to register charges and warrants for his arrest were subsequently issued.

He was found in Sacramento on May 9, 2023 where he was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department. Carter was subsequently extradited back to Reno and is currently being held at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

He is charged with aiming a firearm at a person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse, and lewdness with a child under the age of 16.

