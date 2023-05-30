Tahoe boat inspections intercept invasive species

boat at Tahoe
boat at Tahoe(Dan Pyke)
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAND HARBOR, Nev. (KOLO) -a relatively cool day and still fridgid water still brought people to Lake Hahoe this holiday weekend and those who watch over the lake’s clear waters were making sure that they weren’t bringing any unwanted hitchhikers with them.

Laws require boats to be inspected for invasive species before being cleared to enter the lake. Quagga and zebra mussels are a special concern. They’ve been speading through waterways in the west encrusting structures and clouding the water.

Even kayaks and paddleboards can harbor them and need to be cleared.

Most we talked with .are used to the restrictions and agree with the need for the inspections.

”Absolutely, said Paul Barrett, a kayaker from New Mexico said, “It’s a very good thing that Nevada Department Of Wildlife, and county parks, and everyone else seem to be pretty conscientious about asking people.”

The inspections have been in place for years and they do stop potential contaminations.

Last year,out of almost 6-thousand boats, jet skis, and trailers inspected, 56 were found to be carrying invasive species. ##

