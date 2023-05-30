Suspects arrested in attempted Gardnerville carjacking

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested suspects in a carjacking case from Gardnerville.

They say around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, an attempted carjacking took place at the Smith’s in Gardnerville. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim and witnesses who gave descriptions of the suspects and the direction they traveled.

DCSO deputies found the suspects walking on El Dorado Ave. near Apollo Ave. in Gardnerville. They were taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

They say no outstanding suspects remain. No information about the suspects was released, but the DCSO says more information will be released at a later time.

