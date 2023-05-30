Reno Air Races seek bids for new home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Air Racing Association is officially seeking bids from airports and localities seeking to host future Air Races.

The races will take place in Stead for the final time this September, from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17., before moving to a new hosting venue.

“We are incredibly excited to look at this next evolution of the National Championship Air Races and the ways in which we can further grow the event for current and future generations of air race fans,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “This year’s event will be a celebration of our legacy and allow us to springboard forward as we search for a new home for the event. We’re thankful for all of the interest we’ve already received from prospective sites and look forward to an exciting RFP process.”

The Association says any potential partners may be able to host the current seven race classes at one location or hosts may be part of a larger, multi-city series of race events. They do say that other attractions, like various military displays and demonstrations, will be a part of future events.

“Our RFP selection committee is excited to get to work on this project and to see the possibilities for the event’s next home,” said Terry Matter, vice board chairman for the Reno Air Racing Association and RFP committee lead. “We have a talented group of 12 members made up of other RARA board members, race pilots, engineers, and consultants who have been chosen for their combined knowledge and familiarity with the detail and scope of what it takes to produce, manage, and market the National Championship Air Races. With their expertise, we feel confident we will select the best location for the event’s continued success.”

