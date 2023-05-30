Mono County residents asked to participate in digital equity survey

MON COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County residents are being asked to participate in a digital equity survey aiming to provide better internet access.

The county says the survey was launched to better understand the digital needs and barriers of Californians living in unserved or underserved communities.

Data collected from the survey will go toward informing the state’s Digital Equity Plan, and how to allocate millions of dollars in the coming years towards internet services, skills and tools.

“High-speed, high-quality internet service is essential for participation in modern life. However, many rural and remote communities lack the proper level of service to adequately participate in today’s economy,” said Scott Armstrong, Regional Broadband Coordinator for Mono County and the Eastern Sierra. “We urge Mono County residents to use this opportunity to make their voices heard.”

Residents can respond to the survey in 13 different languages as well as English. It includes an interactive speed test, allowing people to monitor their internet speeds in real time.

The survey can be accessed here. The deadline to respond is June 30.

