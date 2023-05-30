Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Tahoe City

An image of the pills and guns confiscated by police
An image of the pills and guns confiscated by police(The Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAHOE CITY, California (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Tahoe City on gun and drug charges.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on May 19, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Cobblestone Movie Theater after getting a call from a citizen seeking clarification on California’s open carry laws after seeing a man openly carrying a firearm on his hip while walking around.

Deputies responded to the scene and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle the man was in.

After he was detained, deputies found a loaded handgun on the man’s hip. Deputies searched the vehicle and found two additional loaded handguns in the driver’s door pocket and a rifle accompanied by four loaded high-capacity magazines in the trunk.

Police say possession of the specific rifle found is illegal in the state of California, and its transportation across state lines is considered a felony.

During the search of the vehicle, officers also found an assortment of prescription bottles and various plastic bags containing a substantial quantity of pills.

During their investigation, police discovered the man, identified as 42-year-old Thomas Alexander of Oregon, had been inquiring about the theater’s customer arrival times.

He was arrested on the following charges:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm in public
  • Illegal possession of a rifle
  • Transporting the rifle
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Alexander was also charged with several other associated offenses not named by the Sheriff’s Office.

