LCSO arrest man on murder charge

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Yerington man has been arrested on a murder charge stemming from an August 2022 shooting.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Yerington for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving, they found 29-year-old Yerington resident Joshua Davis had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a nine month investigation by the LCSO, with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a criminal complaint was filed against 61-year-old Donald Lavern Webb.

An arrest warrant was issued for Webb today, May 30 and he was arrested at his home.

Webb has been booked into the Lyon County Jail on one count of open murder and is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.