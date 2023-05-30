Lane reductions for Mt. Rose Highway begin June 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on Mt. Rose Highway starting June 1 as part of improvements to the Incline Village Highway.

The reductions will be in effect until June 9 and force travel delays of up to 30 minutes from Country Club Drive to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village.

The lane closures will take place 24 hours a day from Sundays at 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. Fridays. Crews will be removing four inches of aging asphalt and repaving for a smoother roadway.

Residents who live near the highway can expect to hear some construction noise. Commercial trucks with air brakes are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose ski resort and Incline Village.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures and travel delays of up to 30 minutes on other sections of Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the SR28 roundabout and SR28 from Crystal Bay to Sand Harbor State Park.

No lane closures will take place over the holiday weekends.

This season’s project construction will include:

ITS conduit line installation – from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.

Repaving six miles of SR 28 - four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced from the SR 28/431 roundabout to Ponderosa Ranch Road.

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, storm drains, guardrails and driveway accesses

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to the Mt. Rose Summit scenic overview:

Repaving additional sections of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.

