KOLO Cooks: Owner of Rice Box Kitchen dishes on new restaurant opening in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On this week’s KOLO Cooks, Perapol Damnernpholkul, the owner of Rice Box Kitchen, was a guest chef in the kitchen. After a widely successful two years, Rice Box Kitchen is expanding to a second location under a new name.

Perapol stopped Morning Break with a sample of his spicy boat noodles, a classic Thai street food that include rice noodles, pork steaks, pork meatballs, chicharron, bean sprouts and cilantro with a delicious broth.

Noodle Box Kitchen will be located next to The Discovery in downtown Reno. There will be more seating, including an outdoor patio area, and family-friendly atmosphere with bright colors throughout the whole place. NBK is expected to open some time in June.

In the meantime, check out Rice Box Kitchen in midtown (555 S Virginia Street #103, Reno). You can also follow RBK on Facebook and Instagram.

