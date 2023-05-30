Investigation ensues after body found in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Sparks on Sunday.

On May 28 at around 1:30 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to 690 Field Street for a call of a subject down.

The identity of the person found is still being withheld pending confirmation by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is still in its initial stages and Sparks Police say additional information will follow.

They are asking anyone who may know anything about what happened to contact Sparks Police Detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

