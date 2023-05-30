Gov. Lombardo issues state of emergency declaration due to flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has issued a state of emergency declaration for eight Nevada counties and two Native American tribes because of flooding and mudslides caused by snowmelt runoff. Impacted areas include: Churchill County, Douglas County, Elko County, Eureka County, the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Storey County, and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

These areas are now experiencing significant snowmelt and runoff, which has threatened to overwhelm regional infrastructure, rivers, and reservoirs. The declaration of emergency will enable the state and impacted counties and tribes to receive federal assistance to mitigate the impact of the flooding.

Lombardo released a statement on his declaration saying, “Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency due to the impact of the unprecedented snowmelt across northern Nevada. As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes. My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed.”

