Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final tickets to go on sale Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the same night that they eliminated the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, the Vegas Golden Knights released ticketing information for the Stanley Cup Final series.

Season ticket holders automatically retain their seat locations for every home VGK playoff game. The team said that those ticket holders will receive detailed information on Stanley Cup Final ticket pricing, additional purchase options, and parking on Tuesday morning.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the Stanley Cup Final series will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 p.m. PT at vgk.io/playoffs-tix. Purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days.

There will be five different ticketing categories for Stanley Cup Final games played at T-Mobile Arena. More information is available here.

