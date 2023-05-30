Federal investigation finds 6 northern Nevada Sonics violated child labor laws

NORTHERN NEVADA, Nev. (KOLO) - A federal investigation by the Department of Labor has found that six northern Nevada Sonics committed more than 170 child labor violations.

Investigators say two locations in Reno, and one in Sparks were found in violation. Individual locations in Carson City, Fallon, and Minden were also found in violation.

They say the locations illegally allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work more hours, and at times not permitted by federal child labor regulations. They further found the franchises assigned them to operate manual deep fryers, a task considered a hazardous occupation.

SDI of Neil LLC and the company’s owners have agreed to pay $71,182 in civil penalties. The Department of Labor also recovered $274 in overtime wages and liquidated damages for the two minor workers denied overtime pay for hours over 40 a workweek.

Investigators also found the employer hired a 13-year-old, which is below the legal age for employment in restaurants.

“While learning new skills in the workforce is a valuable as teens grow up, federal law dictates how employers must protect children by making sure their first jobs are safe and that they do not interfere with their education or well-being,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Gene Ramos in Las Vegas. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the employment of young workers in certain jobs and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law. We encourage employers, young workers, their parents and other stakeholders to take advantage of our many online resources or to contact the division for additional guidance.”

The Department of Labor found the 14- and 15-year-old were made to work before 7:00 a.m. and later than 7:00 p.m. on days between Labor Day and later than 9:00 p.m. They were also made to work more than three hours per day on school days, more than 18 hours a week in a school week, more than eight hours on a non-school day and more than 40 hours in a non-school week.

