EmployNV hosts WCSD hiring event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are looking for a job, the Washoe County School District is looking to fill some positions.

EmployNV Career Hub is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday morning from 9am to 11am on May 30. The event is at 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431.

You can apply to be a bus driver, long range school planner, custodian, guest teacher, and a special-ed teacher aide.

To view the job details, visit this website.

