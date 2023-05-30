EmployNV hosts WCSD hiring event

WCSD looking to fill positions.
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are looking for a job, the Washoe County School District is looking to fill some positions.

EmployNV Career Hub is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday morning from 9am to 11am on May 30. The event is at 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431.

You can apply to be a bus driver, long range school planner, custodian, guest teacher, and a special-ed teacher aide.

To view the job details, visit this website.

