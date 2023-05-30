Crash on SR28 closes route at Gonowabie Road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded for a crash on State Route 28 and Gonowabie Road Tuesday morning.

The crash closed SR28 in both directions at Gonowabie Road, with the initial estimated time of reopening being around 20 minutes.

NSP says upon arrival, they determined a silver Audi sedan was traveling northbound on SR28 when it departed the travel lane and rolled down the embankment, striking a tree and coming to a rest.

Troopers say the driver of the car was not present when they arrived on scene, however a dog was located and taken to animal control.

They are now seeking anyone with information about this crash. You are asked to call the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Office at 775-687-9600 and reference case number # 230502118.

