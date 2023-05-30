Chris Payne brings energy to Reno Aces games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - He calls himself the ‘Coordinator of All Things Good Times’.

And he’d be right.

Since 2015 Reno Aces On-Field Emcee Chris Payne has been the most passionate, and recognizable personality at Greater Nevada Field.

“My energy comes from understanding the audience,” he said.

Payne’s day starts with looking through his script - outlining his responsibilities.

“Then I open the door, look at the security guard, and warn them ‘here comes the pain, are you ready?’ They’re like ‘what?’ and I’m like ‘let’s go!’”

From there, Payne plugs various things around the park like merchandise and food options.

He’s also in charge of getting the game started with two of the best words in sports: play ball!

Throughout the contest, there’s minigames Payne runs.

“There are games every single half inning,” said Payne.

Payne is a figure around Northern Nevada doing social media work for businesses, grabbing the mic for local radio, and emceeing Nevada Wolf Pack sporting events. But for eight seasons he’s made G.N.F. home during the spring and summer.

“Everything I do in my own life is like the credits at the end of a Marvel movie,” he joked.

So how many games has C.P. worked?

“It’s like asking me how many tattoos I have because I’ve lost count.”

As long as he’s giving everyone in attendance the best possible fan experience, that’s what matters most.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.