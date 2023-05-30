Chris Payne brings energy to Reno Aces games

On-field emcee in charge of game flow, activities, promos
On-field emcee in charge of game flow, activities, promos(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - He calls himself the ‘Coordinator of All Things Good Times’.

And he’d be right.

Since 2015 Reno Aces On-Field Emcee Chris Payne has been the most passionate, and recognizable personality at Greater Nevada Field.

“My energy comes from understanding the audience,” he said.

Payne’s day starts with looking through his script - outlining his responsibilities.

“Then I open the door, look at the security guard, and warn them ‘here comes the pain, are you ready?’ They’re like ‘what?’ and I’m like ‘let’s go!’”

From there, Payne plugs various things around the park like merchandise and food options.

He’s also in charge of getting the game started with two of the best words in sports: play ball!

Throughout the contest, there’s minigames Payne runs.

“There are games every single half inning,” said Payne.

Payne is a figure around Northern Nevada doing social media work for businesses, grabbing the mic for local radio, and emceeing Nevada Wolf Pack sporting events. But for eight seasons he’s made G.N.F. home during the spring and summer.

“Everything I do in my own life is like the credits at the end of a Marvel movie,” he joked.

So how many games has C.P. worked?

“It’s like asking me how many tattoos I have because I’ve lost count.”

As long as he’s giving everyone in attendance the best possible fan experience, that’s what matters most.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Crews responded to the Truckee River for a water rescue Tuesday afternoon
Body pulled from the Truckee River identified

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
items in first aid kit
Summer activities warrant a first aid kit
Governor Joe Lombardo delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony.
Hundreds attend Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley
A chance to go back in time and experience Nevada's rich history.
Giddy up for Nevada Western Days event