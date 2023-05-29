Morning Break’s Monday Motivations: Practicing how to be in a flow state

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our day-to-day lives can get busy, and it can become overwhelming to get things done.

Dennis Belisle is a mental skills coach for young athletes and other performers. His program, ABC Mental Tuffness Training, helps young athletes cope with adversity and conflict while becoming resilient, confident competitors.

He stopped by Morning Break as a guest speaker for Monday Motivations to share the practice of “flow state”, and how it can help encourage a worry-free state of mind.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.