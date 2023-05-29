Man arrested after alleged robbery in Sparks

Christopher Wheeler
Christopher Wheeler(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Sparks on robbery, gun, and drug charges stemming from an incident last week.

On May 25, at around 9:00 p.m., the Sparks Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Scheels Drive for a robbery that had just occurred. A bystander told police the suspect was running through the Legends shopping center.

Police later identified the suspect as 46-year-old Christopher Wheeler. He was able to get a vehicle and leave the area, but not before a description of the vehicle was given.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, conduct a traffic stop and arrest Wheeler without incident. Police say Wheeler entered a Scheel’s, stole merchandise, including a firearm, ammunition, and other items.

During his initial escape, Wheeler was tackled by a bystander, sustaining an injury in the process. Wheeler was wearing a backpack at this time that came off. Inside, officers found a “ghost gun”, or a gun without a serial number, the frame for another ghost gun, and brass knuckles. Fentanyl was also found on his person.

Wheeler was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained from being tackled. He was released on Sunday, and is being charged with:

-Robbery

-Prohibited person in possession of firearm

-Possess unfinished frame

-Possess firearm without serial number

-Larceny of firearm

-Possess Brass Knuckles

-Possession of Controlled substance- Fentanyl

