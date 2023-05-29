Hundreds attend Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley

Governor Joe Lombardo delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Veterans Coalition honor guard held a 21-gun-salute on Monday to honor those who have laid down their lives in service to our country

“It touches all of us,” said Former marine Clint Reeder. “There are no words.”

Darin Farr was the master of ceremonies for Monday’s event at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, a place he says still makes him reflect every time he walks in.

“It still hits me,” he explained. “9,000 people are interred here, going all the way back to WW1.”

Hundreds of people were in attendance for the 2023 Memorial Day ceremony, with Governor Joe Lombardo providing the keynote address.

“Our veterans knew that our freedom must be fought for even if it meant making the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Lombardo said during the address.

For some of the veterans who came to Fernley, it was about connecting with others who served. that was taken to a new level with what Deno Paolini experienced.

“There was another marine here,” he explained. “Turns out we were in boot camp together 57 years ago!”

In addition to veterans the ceremony made sure to recognize volunteers, Blue Star Mothers, and Gold Star Families.

