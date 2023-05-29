Golden Knights visit the Stars with 3-2 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) react to a...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) react to a Dallas Stars goal in the third period during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)(Ronda Churchill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -130, Golden Knights +110; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the last matchup. Ty Dellandrea led the Stars with two goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall and 28-11-11 at home. The Stars are 12-6-15 in one-goal games.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 31-8-9 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 57-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 37 goals with 38 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
Crews responded to the Truckee River for a water rescue Tuesday afternoon
Body pulled from the Truckee River identified

Latest News

Sharks fall in Chicago 6-2
Vegas clips Oilers in OT behind Theodore's heroics
Golden Knights continue to prove they're very good at sports with 5-3 win over Flames
Avalanche buries Sharks 4-3
Sharks lose overtime battle with Senators 2-1