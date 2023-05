RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a chance to go back in time, the Highway 50 Association Wagon Train will be making its 6-day trek across the state.

The community can visit the Lake Tahoe Museum at the History Museum Complex ahead of the wagon travels. Hear from Carol Spreckleson and how you can take part.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.