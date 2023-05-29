Casino Fandango’s Rockin’ Ribfest in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Casino Fandango hosts its 5th annual Rockin’ Ribfest. The event began on May 26 and will end on Monday, May 29 at 5pm.

Four nationally recognized bbq restaurants compete for the best tasting ribs. Live music, craft beers and venders will also be offered.

“We’ve got 4 rib cookers, 65 craft vendors and as you can see tons and tons of people enjoying themselves. Lots of craft beers, tons of crafts to buy. We are just having some fun , having a party here on Memorial weekend,” said Court Cardinal, the president of Casino Fandango.

The admission is free and open to all ages. The event is on the third floor of the parking garage at Casino Fandango.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.