Video footage shows Incline deputies freeing bear stuck in vehicle

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released video Sunday of Incline Village deputies freeing a bear trapped in a vehicle.

The deputies used rope around a door handle and then opened it from some distance so the beer could run free.

Bears are waking up in spring and the sheriff’s office passed along these tips to avoid human-bear contact:

Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles.

Avoid leaving food in cars.

Don’t leave garbage outside and dispose of trash inside bear-proof designated receptacles, not next to it.

Do not feed the bears.

More information:

http://www.tahoebears.org

http://www.bearwise.org

