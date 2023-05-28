Stabbing death, home set on fire in Quincy

QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a homicide and home fire Saturday in Quincy, Calif., the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Owen Walker Magers, 38, of Quincy was taken into custody but the sheriff’s office did not immediately list any charges.

It started Saturday at 6:56 a.m. when a female called emergency dispatch and said a man started a fire in her home in the 600 block of Edwards Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews arrived to find James R. Cross, 71, of Quincy had been stabbed and died.

Investigators determined Magers was a suspect and he was taken into custody.

The Quincy Fire Department responded quickly and kept the fire from spreading, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues and the California Department of Justice is assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-283-6300.

Quincy is about 82 miles northwest of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.