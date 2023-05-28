Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill gets Monday afternoon hearing

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
A rendering of the possible A's stadium(The Oakland A's)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill is slated for a 4 p.m. committee hearing on Memorial Day.

Senate Bill 509 was introduced Friday night, as the Oakland A’s also released conceptual renderings earlier that day. The bill proposes $180 million in Nevada tax credits, $120 million in Clark County bonds and $25 million in Clark County funding.

The meeting will be a Joint Meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance and Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

The agenda can be found here: Stadium Bill Agenda

You can watch the committee hearing here: Nevada State Legislature YouTube Page

WANT TO WEIGH IN?

You can submit your opinion via poll by clicking here: SB509 Opinions (state.nv.us)

People can present their opinions for, against, or neutral in-person at Room 4401, Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas.

People can call in to submit their opinions for, against, or neutral by calling (888) 475-4499 on the meeting date. When prompted, provide Meeting ID 816 7274 0846 and then press #. When prompted for a Participant ID, press #. For technical support, call (775) 684-1300.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours
Crews responded to the Truckee River for a water rescue Tuesday afternoon
Body pulled from the Truckee River identified

Latest News

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Partisan split over Nevada budget threatens sports stadium, film tax credit
Appropriation bills which allocate money to education, public safety, capital improvements to...
Governor threatens again to veto state budget
City of Reno approves $862 million budget
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Reno City Council approves criminalizing sideshow spectation
The Nevada Legislature
Education bill clears Assembly after passage in Nevada Senate