Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours

The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.(Luis Latino/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died and westbound Interstate 80 was closed for more than five hours after a fatal crash Sunday morning near Pyramid Way.

The crash happened at about 4:02 a.m., the Nevada State Police said. It involved one vehicle on westbound I-80 as it approached Pyramid Way.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire, NSP said. A passenger in the vehicle died. The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment. The NSP did not list their conditions.

