Club Rowdy hosts drift event in Fernley

Club Rowdy hosts drift event
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Club Rowdy hosts their second drifting event at Fernley’s 95A Speedway.

Nearly a thousand people crowded the speedway on Saturday and Sunday for a community drifting event. Some came to watch, while others waited for a ride. 50 drivers took turns burning rubber.

“We offer $10 ride-alongs for the entire weekend. So that allows the spectator or anybody that is coming in to actually get in the car and experience what the drivers are experiencing,” said John Leedom, Club Rowdy’s event organizer.

There are vendors, food trucks and a chance to ride with driver on Saturday, May 27 from 9am - 11pm and on Sunday, May 28 from 9am - 5pm. It costs $5 to attend and $10 to ride with a driver.

