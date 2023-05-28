City of Reno offers survey on two downtown parks

Wingfield Park
Wingfield Park(City of Reno)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno plans to enhance two downtown Reno parks and wants community input on a direction.

The improvements at Wingfield Park and Barbara Bennett Park should accommodate a wide range of ages, abilities and interests.

The online survey ends June 16. It takes about 10 minutes to 15 minutes to complete.

Access it here.

