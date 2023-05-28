City of Reno offers survey on two downtown parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno plans to enhance two downtown Reno parks and wants community input on a direction.

The improvements at Wingfield Park and Barbara Bennett Park should accommodate a wide range of ages, abilities and interests.

The online survey ends June 16. It takes about 10 minutes to 15 minutes to complete.

Access it here.

