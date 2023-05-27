Senior softball tournament returns to Northern Nevada for its 35th year

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Event organizers label it as the oldest national qualifying senior softball tournament in America.

And it’s here in Northern Nevada.

“It’s all about still being able to play, being able to compete, and compete at a high level,” Senior Softball CEO Terry Hennessy described.

Quality softball even if participants have some limitations.

“We have a number of players that have artificial knees, artificial shoulders, artificial hips, you name it,” said Hennessy.

For the 35th year the Rock N Reno Challenge Cup is welcoming between 6000 and 7000 athletes to Reno, Sparks, and Carson City.

“We come here to win. We usually do very well,” said Rick Hernandez who is from the Fresno, California area and has been coming to the tournament for years. “We’re here to kick butt and chew bubblegum, and we’re all out of bubblegum.”

Players from West Coast United, a team from Southern California, say they make a vacation out of it.

“It’s all family out here, man. We’re all brothers, and sisters, and friends. We’re just having a good time,” said team member Doug Smith.

Nearly 200 teams make up this year’s field; men ranging from 40 years old to 85, and women from 40 to 60.

Some teams travel from as far away as Hawai’i and Alaska.

“A lot of them don’t know what someone’s political party is. They don’t care,” Hennessy said of the friendly atmosphere. “They care about how they feel, how they hit, what kind of teammate they are. That’s what’s important. I think that’s also what makes this sport so special.”

The Rock N Reno Challenge Cup brings our area more than $10.5 million over the course of this ten-day tournament, according to Hennessy. Seemingly just as many memories can be made for all involved, too.

