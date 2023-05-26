WCSO seeks info on Lemmon Valley battery

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a battery case in Lemmon Valley.

They say that on May 13, between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., a battery occurred in front of the Taco Jalisco Cantina & Grill, located at 9105 Lemmon Drive.

Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Office that a Spanish speaking male in his 40′s approached the entrance of the store and attacked two men as they exited. The WCSO is trying to identify all parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO Detective Wright at 775-328-3365 or kwright@washoecounty.gov. You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. The case number is #WC23-2366.

