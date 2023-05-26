Veterans Guest House making room for veterans and families

Veterans Guest House is making room for Memorial Day weekend
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Memorial Day weekend is about to kick off and Veterans Guest House is reminding the community that they are a resource. Since its inception, the guest house has offered a free place to stay for veterans and their family members receiving any medical care. Recently, the non-profit is opening up room for those who are visiting a veteran or family members in hospice or for a funeral service.

“We provide free overnight accommodations and meals, our veterans and their families do not have to worry when they are staying here in Reno,” said Sylvia Froslie, the CEO of the guest house. “Our focus is really access to medical care but as many people are on vacation for the extended weekend its an opportunity to serve those who are here honoring a loved one or a family member who served or even as a service member themselves.”

The guest house is three stories, has 19 rooms and provides essential needs for visitors. The facility is dog friendly and the staff assists in transportation to medical appointments and around the house.

Alan Steinberg, who served as a company clerk for a helicopter transport unit during the Vietnam war, travels to the guest house from Mexico. He used to pay for hotels each time he visited Nevada but now he stays at the guest house.

“Now the guest house is absolutely free and that also includes your meals. I live on a limited budget that’s one of the reasons I live in Mexico. So its God-sent for me to be able to have this available for me,” said Steinberg.

If you are traveling to the Reno/Sparks area this weekend, be sure to check the Veterans Guest House website or call (775)324-6958 to check their availability.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

Soulful Seeds Seeking Volunteers
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Flashing lights graphic
Secret Witness offers $500 reward for tip on who called in bomb threat
The Reno Police Department believes these two were involved in a shots-fired incident near...
Reno police seek two in northwest Reno shots fired incident; $1,000 reward offered