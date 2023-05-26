Veterans Guest House making room for veterans and families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Memorial Day weekend is about to kick off and Veterans Guest House is reminding the community that they are a resource. Since its inception, the guest house has offered a free place to stay for veterans and their family members receiving any medical care. Recently, the non-profit is opening up room for those who are visiting a veteran or family members in hospice or for a funeral service.

“We provide free overnight accommodations and meals, our veterans and their families do not have to worry when they are staying here in Reno,” said Sylvia Froslie, the CEO of the guest house. “Our focus is really access to medical care but as many people are on vacation for the extended weekend its an opportunity to serve those who are here honoring a loved one or a family member who served or even as a service member themselves.”

The guest house is three stories, has 19 rooms and provides essential needs for visitors. The facility is dog friendly and the staff assists in transportation to medical appointments and around the house.

Alan Steinberg, who served as a company clerk for a helicopter transport unit during the Vietnam war, travels to the guest house from Mexico. He used to pay for hotels each time he visited Nevada but now he stays at the guest house.

“Now the guest house is absolutely free and that also includes your meals. I live on a limited budget that’s one of the reasons I live in Mexico. So its God-sent for me to be able to have this available for me,” said Steinberg.

If you are traveling to the Reno/Sparks area this weekend, be sure to check the Veterans Guest House website or call (775)324-6958 to check their availability.

