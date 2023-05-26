Troy Driver’s attorneys plan to request change of venue

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Attorneys for Troy Driver are planning to file a motion for a change of venue and to drop charges.

His legal team plan on doing this because of the different jurisdictions in play in the case. Naomi Irion was kidnapped in Lyon County, but her body was found in Churchill County.

The tentative dates for Driver’s next status hearing are July-27-28 and August 2-3. If those dates are not able to be met, the next status hearing will be held on November 1-2.

Multiple dates have been set because his attorneys are unsure how construction inside the Yerington courthouse will impact operations and hearings.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Crews responded to the Truckee River for a water rescue Tuesday afternoon
Body pulled from the Truckee River identified

Latest News

El precio de Morir
Tahoe National Forest trail
Tahoe National Forest extends road and trail closures
The nonprofit that can provide resources for those struggling with mental health.
“Life is Worth It” nonprofit organization providing mental health resources
Jose Flores-Montelongo
Grand jury indicts former Reno middle school teacher