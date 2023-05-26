Troy Driver’s attorneys plan to request change of venue

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Attorneys for Troy Driver are planning to file a motion for a change of venue and to drop charges.

His legal team plan on doing this because of the different jurisdictions in play in the case. Naomi Irion was kidnapped in Lyon County, but her body was found in Churchill County.

The tentative dates for Driver’s next status hearing are July-27-28 and August 2-3. If those dates are not able to be met, the next status hearing will be held on November 1-2.

Multiple dates have been set because his attorneys are unsure how construction inside the Yerington courthouse will impact operations and hearings.

