Tahoe National Forest extends road and trail closures

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest is extending its seasonal road and trail closures to June 15.

The routes, generally located at above 5,000 feet, closed due to overly wet conditions and the existing snowpack, and will remain closed for that reason. The closures aim to protect trails and roadbeds from additional resource damage, reduce maintenance costs and preserve water quality.

Forest officials say they have responded to several calls of people getting stuck in ruts, snow or muddy trail conditions.

“We found evidence of individuals driving on overly saturated routes and even off designated routes to get around snow and standing water at times, causing significant damage to roads and often getting stuck. The extension of the seasonal closure on impacted routes will reduce further resource damage and needed repairs to our roads and trails,” said Tahoe National Forest Trails Program Manager Joe Chavez.

Motorized vehicles will be prohibited on the following routes:

Sierraville Ranger District

1. Forest Road 86 (Meadow Lake Road)

2. Forest Road 88 (Bald Ridge Loop Road)

3. Forest Road 70 (Pass Creek Loop)

4. Forest Road 12 (Yuba-Webber Road)

5. Forest Road 7 west of the 12 Road intersection to its terminus at Sierra County Road 301 (Henness Pass Road or Jackson Meadows Road)

6. Forest Road 07-40 Road (Lake of the Woods Road)

7. Forest Road 54 (Williams Creek Road)

8. Forest Road 04 (Bear Valley Road)

9. Forest Road 860-35 (Babbitt Lookout)

10. Forest Road 860-33 (Trosi Canyon)

Truckee Ranger District

1. Forest Road 06 (Sawtooth Road)

2. Forest Road 01 (Jackass Point Road)

3. Forest Road 72 (Verdi Peak Road)

4. Forest Trail 16E14 (Prosser Hill Motorized Trail)

5. Forest Trail 15E05 (Coldstream Motorized Trail)

Violation of the closure order is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months or both.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.