Secret Witness offers $500 reward for tip on who called in bomb threat

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering $500 reward for information about the person who called in a bomb threat to a Sparks CVS store on Monday Night.

The call went to the store at Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard at around midnight.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or going to SecretWitness.com.

