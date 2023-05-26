A’s release renderings of proposed Vegas stadium

OAKLAND, California (KOLO) - The Oakland A’s have released new renderings for a proposed stadium in Las Vegas.

Their new site would be located on nine acres at the Tropicana site. It would feature a retractable roof, and a capacity of 30,000.

The venue would also host concerts and various other community events.

“From the minute we stepped onto the Tropicana site nearly two years ago, it was immediately obvious what a fantastic fit it would be for a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas,” said A’s director of design and owner of Schrock KC Architecture, Brad Schrock. “The natural orientation of the ballpark creates not only some of the best views and connection to the Las Vegas skyline from the seating bowl but also opens up the ballpark to the corner in a way that creates opportunities for an amazing energetic public space with open and expansive views into the ballpark.”

The other photos the team released can be found below:

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium (The Oakland A's)

A rendering of the possible A's stadium (The Oakland A's)

