Meet Nusra Juma: Artown’s youngest poster artist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nusra Juma is Artown’s latest poster artist and at only 15 years old her passion for art is just getting started.

Nusra was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she and her family struggled in their life as refugees.

She found her love for art in the third grade and began painting three years later. Hear a bit of her story and what art means to her on Morning Break.

You can also read more about her story, here.

