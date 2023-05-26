“Life is Worth It” nonprofit organization providing mental health resources

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LifeisWorthIt.Org launched in 2020 to help break down the stigmas surrounding mental health and provide resources.

Three years later, the nonprofit has a curriculum to help those battling thoughts of suicide and have workshops dedicated to teaching the four aspects to living a balanced life.

Hear from President and Founder, Emma White, as they share information to get people the help they need.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Crews responded to the Truckee River for a water rescue Tuesday afternoon
Body pulled from the Truckee River identified

Latest News

Tahoe National Forest trail
Tahoe National Forest extends road and trail closures
Jose Flores-Montelongo
Grand jury indicts former Reno middle school teacher
National Road Trip Day
What's happening at Sky the next couple of months
Sky Tavern gearing up for their bike park series