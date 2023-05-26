“Life is Worth It” nonprofit organization providing mental health resources
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LifeisWorthIt.Org launched in 2020 to help break down the stigmas surrounding mental health and provide resources.
Three years later, the nonprofit has a curriculum to help those battling thoughts of suicide and have workshops dedicated to teaching the four aspects to living a balanced life.
Hear from President and Founder, Emma White, as they share information to get people the help they need.
