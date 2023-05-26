“Haggle Haus” Fashion Truck bringing reclaimed fashion from around the world

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new take on thrifting and sustainability, “Haggle Haus” is a local fashion truck providing fashion from all over the world.

This fashion truck’s inventory is 100% second-hand. Hear from Kaylie Arnold, Owner and Founder of “Haggle Haus” as she shares her passion about upcycling and when you can snag one of their thrifted finds..

You can follow Haggle Haus on Instagram and Twitter @hagglehaus !

