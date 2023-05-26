Grand jury indicts former Reno middle school teacher

Jose Flores-Montelongo
Jose Flores-Montelongo(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County grand jury has indicted a former Reno middle school teacher on multiple charges of sexual misconduct and abuse.

Jose Flores-Montelongo was indicted based on allegations made by two former students. He was arrested by the Reno Police Department in April of 2022 following accusations of sexual misconduct with a former student.

Following the arrest, a second student came forward. The investigation into Flores-Montelongo is ongoing and anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact RPD.

Flores-Montelongo is facing eight counts, including sexual assault on a child under the age of 14, sexual assault on a child under the age of 16, lewdness with a child under the age of 14, lewdness with a child under the age of 16, and sexual misconduct between a school employee and a student.

A jury trial has been scheduled for June of 2024.

