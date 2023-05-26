$4.5 million coming to Nevada to clean up abandoned sites

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is getting more than $4.5 million from the EPA to clean up so called Brownfield sites in the Silver State.

A Brownfield site is a parcel of land that has been abandoned is underutilized due to pollution from industrial use.

“Brownfields funding continues to make a real difference across Nevada by turning unusable, polluted land into real economic opportunity,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I’ll always support efforts to spur economic development, create new jobs, and make it easier for Nevada communities to build new businesses, affordable housing, and public services.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I helped write and pass is delivering much-needed investments in communities across Nevada and creating good-paying jobs along the way,” said Senator Jacky Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped secure these funds to clean up and repurpose neglected brownfield sites to revitalize communities in our state.”

The locations earmarked for cleanup are:

$2,000,000 for the City of Las Vegas: This grant will be used to clean up Symphony Park, the largest brownfield site in Las Vegas. Remediation will position the site for redevelopment into a cultural center.

$1,517,000 for Mineral County: This grant will clean the Babbitt Housing Area, a site originally built to house Naval Ammunition Depot workers and their families. It will help spur commercial development and create employment opportunities in the community.

$498,750 for the City of North Las Vegas: The City of North Las Vegas will use this grant to conduct environmental site assessments in Downtown North Las Vegas, focusing on former gas stations, auto shops, and sites with chemical contamination.

$500,000 for the Northern Nevada Development Authority: This assessment grant will support redevelopment for new housing and for industrial, commercial and public services in Northern Nevada.

