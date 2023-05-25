Walker Lake to rise to historic levels this summer

In this July 29, 2019, file photo, Walker Lake, about 100 miles southeast of Reno, Nev., is...
In this July 29, 2019, file photo, Walker Lake, about 100 miles southeast of Reno, Nev., is viewed. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Walker Basin Conservancy says it is expecting Walker Lake to reach record high amounts of water this summer.

They say this year, the lake has reaped the benefits of a historic water year as the snowpack continues to melt, increasing flows in the Walker Lake. This is as opposed to most years, where the river does not reach the lake, resulting in plunging lake levels.

Walker Lake has risen more than five feet this year, and is expected to rise throughout the summer.

The lake has seen more than 1,000 cfs going into the lake daily since April, and an almost 3% increase in lake storage so far. 2023′s Snow Water Equivalent and precipitation levels in the Walker Basin stand at 345% above average median for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

The Moraine Campground
Inyo National Forest warns of flooding, other risks ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel
PETA exhibit exposes experimental animal research
PETA’s “Without Consent” animal exhibit visits Reno
Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events
Mark your calendars for Reno RiverFest 2023 returning to the Biggest Little City in June
Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events
Reno River Fest Preview