Walker Lake to rise to historic levels this summer

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Walker Basin Conservancy says it is expecting Walker Lake to reach record high amounts of water this summer.

They say this year, the lake has reaped the benefits of a historic water year as the snowpack continues to melt, increasing flows in the Walker Lake. This is as opposed to most years, where the river does not reach the lake, resulting in plunging lake levels.

Walker Lake has risen more than five feet this year, and is expected to rise throughout the summer.

The lake has seen more than 1,000 cfs going into the lake daily since April, and an almost 3% increase in lake storage so far. 2023′s Snow Water Equivalent and precipitation levels in the Walker Basin stand at 345% above average median for this time of year.

