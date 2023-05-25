Support Nevada artists and local non-profits at Nevada Expressions III art exhibit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Expressions showcases fine art and funds raises for a community cause. This year’s Nevada Expressions III exhibit will feature outstanding Nevada artists at the Sierra Arts Gallery, working together to advance the cause of citizen journalism and community radio.

Steve Funk, director of donor experiences, event organizer Robin Cobbey and local ceramics artist, Elaine Parks, stopped by Morning Break to share the details of this philanthropic event.

Nevada Expressions III will exhibit fine artworks from Nevada artists Friday-Saturday, May 26-27 at Sierra Arts Gallery (17 South Virginia Street, Reno). The event begins Friday, May 26 with an artist’s reception at 4 p.m. featuring wine and appetizers, courtesy of Wild River Grille and Nevada Sunset Winery.

The exhibit will then be on display both Friday and Saturday. All works will be available for purchase.

This year’s event raises money for the non-profits The Sierra Nevada Ally and Carson Community Radio.

Featured artists of Nevada Expressions III include Jack Malotte, Sidne Teske, Bill Jewell, Jean Legassick, Monique Rebelle, Elaine Parks, Edw Martinez, Erik Holland, Paula Saponaro, Joe Winter, Paul Manktelow, Jeff Nicholson and others.

