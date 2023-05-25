Support Nevada artists and local non-profits at Nevada Expressions III art exhibit

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Expressions showcases fine art and funds raises for a community cause. This year’s Nevada Expressions III exhibit will feature outstanding Nevada artists at the Sierra Arts Gallery, working together to advance the cause of citizen journalism and community radio.

Steve Funk, director of donor experiences, event organizer Robin Cobbey and local ceramics artist, Elaine Parks, stopped by Morning Break to share the details of this philanthropic event.

Nevada Expressions III will exhibit fine artworks from Nevada artists Friday-Saturday, May 26-27 at Sierra Arts Gallery (17 South Virginia Street, Reno). The event begins Friday, May 26 with an artist’s reception at 4 p.m. featuring wine and appetizers, courtesy of Wild River Grille and Nevada Sunset Winery.

The exhibit will then be on display both Friday and Saturday. All works will be available for purchase.

This year’s event raises money for the non-profits The Sierra Nevada Ally and Carson Community Radio.

Featured artists of Nevada Expressions III include Jack Malotte, Sidne Teske, Bill Jewell, Jean Legassick, Monique Rebelle, Elaine Parks, Edw Martinez, Erik Holland, Paula Saponaro, Joe Winter, Paul Manktelow, Jeff Nicholson and others.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events
Mark your calendars for Reno RiverFest 2023 returning to the Biggest Little City in June
Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events
Reno River Fest Preview
Nevada Expressions III
Nevada Expressions III
Swifties Skate Night
Ashlee’s Toy Closet hosting “Swifties Skate Night” fundraiser at Roller Kingdom