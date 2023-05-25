Sparks to begin road rehabilitation project May 30

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will begin a road rehabilitation project in downtown Sparks starting next week on May 30.

Construction crews will completely reconstruct the roadways with new asphalt on Wright Way, 5th, 6th, 7th, and E Streets between Victorian Avenue and Prater Way, east of Pyramid Way.

They will also be removing and replacing deteriorating curb, gutter, sidewalk, and driveway approaches. Hours for the project will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Parking on these streets is not allowed during construction and anyone who parks in the construction zones will have their vehicle towed.

The project will cost $2.5 million and is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2023.

