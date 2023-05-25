Road work on some Reno-area projects suspended for Memorial Day travel

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be temporarily suspending work on major projects to make travel easier for the Memorial Day holiday.

No construction-related lane closures will take place between the afternoon of May 26 and morning of May 30 on these NDOT projects:

  • I-580 reconstruction between Villanova Drive and Moana Lane in central Reno
  • Finishing construction on Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements to the southwest section of the Reno spaghetti bowl
  • Widening of State Route 445 (Pyramid Highway) between Queen Way and Golden View Drive
  • State Route 28/State Route 431 repaving and improvements in Incline Village- no lane closures Friday morning through Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

Reduced speed limits will remain in place for safety through many of the work zones.

“We have very important projects underway to improve vital interstates and highways,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Construction Bhupinder Sandhu explained.  “This temporary construction shutdown is another way we work to make travel through these projects as easy as possible. Drivers will still see construction equipment staged near the road in project areas, and we remind motorists to follow the posted speed limits and continue to drive safely through those areas.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

SR338 reopens in Lyon County after erosion repairs
The crash happened late Wednesday morning
Highway 50 crash sends 2 to the hospital
An RTC bus
RTC transit to run on Sunday schedule for Memorial Day
The meeting will be held on May 30
RTC holding meeting for Verdi area roads