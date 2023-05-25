Road work on some Reno-area projects suspended for Memorial Day travel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be temporarily suspending work on major projects to make travel easier for the Memorial Day holiday.

No construction-related lane closures will take place between the afternoon of May 26 and morning of May 30 on these NDOT projects:

I-580 reconstruction between Villanova Drive and Moana Lane in central Reno

Finishing construction on Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements to the southwest section of the Reno spaghetti bowl

Widening of State Route 445 (Pyramid Highway) between Queen Way and Golden View Drive

State Route 28/State Route 431 repaving and improvements in Incline Village- no lane closures Friday morning through Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

Reduced speed limits will remain in place for safety through many of the work zones.

“We have very important projects underway to improve vital interstates and highways,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Construction Bhupinder Sandhu explained. “This temporary construction shutdown is another way we work to make travel through these projects as easy as possible. Drivers will still see construction equipment staged near the road in project areas, and we remind motorists to follow the posted speed limits and continue to drive safely through those areas.”

